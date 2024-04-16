UPDATE: Former Substitute Teacher Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Multiple Counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Fourth-Degree Sexual Offense

4/16/2024: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, April 15, 2024, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Malcolm Fluellyn, 27, of Bryans Road, to 46 years in prison with all but 15 years suspended for two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and six counts of Fourth-Degree Sexual Offense.

Fluellyn will be on supervised probation for five years upon release.

On February 26, 2024, Fluellyn entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges.

On February 10, 2023, a Charles County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer at General Smallwood Middle School reported that multiple students accused Fluellyn of inappropriately touching them.

An investigation of the allegations revealed that Fluellyn was working as a permanent substitute teacher at General Smallwood Middle School from December 2022 through February 2023. Fluellyn inappropriately touched the victims, some on numerous occasions, at the school while he worked there. Additionally, Fluellyn reached out to some of the victims on Instagram and made inappropriate sexual comments about their bodies.

The eight victims ranged in age between 12 and 13 years old. Fluellyn was immediately fired from the school when school officials learned of the assaults.

The Assistant State’s Attorney assigned to the case told the judge at sentencing, “Members of this community, and any community, should be able to send their children to school without having to worry that an adult will sexually prey on them in any way. It’s just not acceptable.”

Sentencing

County 16 – Sexual Abuse of a Minor 25 years with all but 7 years suspended

Count 21 – Sexual Abuse of a Minor 21 years with all but 8 years suspended Consecutive to Count 16

Count 4, 29, 31, 33, 37, 39 – Fourth-Degree Sexual Offense 1 year



Concurrent with each other and Count 16

UPDATE 2/26/2024: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, February 26, 2024, Malcolm Fluellyn, 27, of Bryans Road, entered a guilty plea to two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and six counts of Fourth-Degree Sexual Offense.

On February 10, 2023, a school resource officer at General Smallwood Middle School contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office to report a possible sexual assault between Fluellyn and multiple students.

An investigation revealed that Fluellyn was working as a permanent substitute teacher at General Smallwood Middle School from December 2022 through February 2023.

Fluellyn inappropriately touched the victims, some on numerous occasions, at the school while he worked there.

Additionally, Fluellyn reached out to some of the victims on Instagram and made inappropriate sexual comments about their bodies.

The eight victims ranged in age between 12 and 13 years old. Fluellyn was immediately fired from the school when school officials learned of the assaults.

A sentencing date has been set for April 15, 2024. Fluellyn faces 50 years in prison.



In February 2023, detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division were notified of inappropriate sexual contact between a long-term substitute teacher at General Smallwood Middle School and students at General Smallwood Middle School.

Upon notification, school administrators removed the teacher, Malcolm Xavier Fluellyn, 26, of Bryans Road, MD, from the school.

Through investigation, detectives identified numerous instances in which Fluellyn had inappropriate physical contact with students as well as inappropriate contact via social media and text messages.

On April 21, 2023, Fluellyn was indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury.

He was arrested and has been charged with 6 counts of sexual abuse of a minor, 8 counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, 12 counts of displaying obscene matter to a minor, and 6 counts of 4th-degree sex offense.

On April 24, 2023 a judge ordered Fluellyn to be held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Fluellyn was employed with the Charles County Public Schools during the 2022 / 2023 school year and also worked as a substitute teacher for one day at Matthew Henson Middle School in December 2022.

There are no allegations from students at that school. Detectives are asking parents to talk with their children about any inappropriate contact or messaging between Fluellyn and students and to call Detective J. Smith at 301-609-6479 if they have additional information.

The investigation is ongoing

