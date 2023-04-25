Replica Firearm and Box Cutter Recovered from Student at Thomas Stone High School

On Monday, April 24, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., a school administrator at Thomas Stone High School was alerted that a student was possibly in possession of a gun, which was reportedly thought to be a toy.

The school resource officer responded to the classroom and a replica firearm, replica bullets, and a box cutter were recovered from the student.

The school resource officer will contact the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office in reference to charges. The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of possessing weapons or items that could be construed as weapons on school grounds.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC Payne at 301-609-3282 ext. 0452.

