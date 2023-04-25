Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update – April 18, 2023

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided an overview of the Fiscal 2024 Proposed Budget in a Work Session on the General Fund.

The General Fund is comprised of property taxes, income taxes, recordation and transfer taxes, and other revenues. Outside agencies provided presentations, including Board of Education, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Department of Health, Charles County Department of Social Services, Charles County Public Library, College of Southern Maryland, Charles County State’s Attorney Office, Circuit Court, Election Board, and Charles County Charitable Trust.

County Commissioners also held a Capital Improvement Work Session and staff provided an overview of Governmental Capital Improvement Projects.



The local share of these projects is funded by the General Fund. Staff discussed the Fiscal 2024- 2028 Capital Improvement Program , which includes projects for the Board of Education, College of Southern Maryland, General Government, Parks, and Transportation projects, as well as contingency-inflation costs.

Some of the highlighted proposed items for the Board of Education include a new elementary school and middle school, renovations and maintenance at several existing schools, open space enclosure projects at three schools, a school-based health center at Indian Head Elementary School, and full day kindergarten additions at four schools.

General government proposed projects include a new VanGO maintenance facility, a new La Plata library, a new Recreation Center, a new emergency services facility in Waldorf, and maintenance at various county public facilities and infrastructure.

Transportation proposed projects include the annual road overlay program, county drainage system improvements, safety improvements for Billingsley Road and Turkey Hill Road, Phase III of Western Parkway, Waldorf Urban Redevelopment Corridor Stormwater Outfall project, and funding to support the next phase of the Middletown Road upgrade project.



Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall and staff from the County Attorney’s Office and Department of Planning and Growth Management presented an update on the status of county-owned property at the former site of the National Guard in La Plata. In 2021, staff presented a plan to surplus this property and Commissioners approved it. Since that time, county staff have been working to vacate the property and prepare it for sale. They discussed next steps and affirmed the decision to move forward with disposition of the property.

Commissioners received a briefing on efforts to support youth in Charles County from leaders representing Charles County Public Schools; Charles County Public Library; College of Southern Maryland; Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism; Department of Community Services; and Charles County Sheriff's Office. Charles County Public Schools provided information on an after-school youth pilot program, supported by county agencies and local nonprofits, and the Charles County Library provided an overview of a centralized website that has information and resources for residents.

Approval Items

Commissioners approved:

A budget amendment increase of $40,000 for a new initiative in the Department of Community Services that will pay for employees to become certified to lead an evidence-based program aimed at improving or maintaining the cognitive health of older adults. This certification program will be implemented through a memorandum of understanding between the Charles County Department of Health and the Department of Community Services.

A budget transfer request of $17,680 to pay for a consultant to update the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, and address the high number of citizen complaints about speeding on neighborhood streets.

A budget amendment increase of $39,250 to pay for doubling the juror per diem rate from $15 to $30 per day.

A letter of support for the Charles County Sheriff's Office application to receive a Community Oriented Policing Services grant.

Actions on Boards, Commissions and Committees

The Charter Board application deadline was extended to Tuesday, May 2

Commissioners reappoint Claude Humbert as Chairperson and Benjamin Watkins as Vice Chairperson to the Board of Appeals

Commissioners appoint Ruth Anderson-Cole, Donald Ely, and Robin Brown to the Library Board of Trustees

Commissioners appoint Wayne Klinger, Sr. to the LOSAP Board

Commissioners appoint Derek Bushrod to the Board of Electrical Examiners

Commissioners appoint Eric Kareem to the Interfaith Commission

Recognition

Commissioners recognized Charles County students whose short film documentary, Dream Catcher, was nominated for best documentary short by the IndeXFilm Festival. You may view the photo here.

Public Comments and Public Hearing

Commissioners held an open session to receive public comments on any issue. This agenda item was added for the Commissioners to listen to feedback only, twice each month during their regular meetings. If members of the public have specific questions, the Citizen Response Office can be contacted at any time by emailing [email protected] or calling (301) 645-0550. Commissioners also host quarterly town halls to dialogue with residents and respond to questions and concerns from the public. The next quarterly town hall is scheduled on June 28, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Charles County Government Building, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata.

Commissioners held a public hearing on a zoning map amendment for Maryland Gardens and adopted Bill 2023-03 Zoning Map Amendment 22-01 Maryland Gardens.

Next Commissioners Session: April 25-26, 2023