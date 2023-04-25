Town of Leonardtown Announces 2023 Sumer Music Festival Kicking off on Saturday, April 29th

The Town of Leonardtown, the Leonardtown Business Association and the St. Mary’s County Arts Council are proud to announce the return of the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival! Leonardtown will host a summer of FREE, live outdoor concerts featuring an exciting lineup of artists including Doc Martin & the Flannels, Latrice Carr, Leonardo Garcia Y Son Horizonte, Phillip Michael Parsons, Vertigo Red and more throughout the Town from April – October 2023.

We’re excited to announce the continuation of the thrilling On the Water’s Edge music series, sponsored by Jimmy Hayden of Re/Max 100 and Homes for Heroes. Attendees will once again be able to join in the fun by land or water – catch FREE shuttle rides from the Leonardtown Trolley provided by Patuxent Transportation (courtesy of the Town of Leonardtown) from around Town to the Wharf or pull up to the Town’s slips and enjoy the music with friends right from your boat. For trolley route info (including new stops), hours and tracking details visit: visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtowntrolley.



The music festival kicks off on Saturday, April 29whenperforms at the Leonardtown Wharf from 6 PM – 8 PM during theand, an all-day event filled with music and dance performances throughout Leonardtown being held in honor ofThe event is also an early celebration for. This award-winning ensemble performs a wide variety of original compositions and arrangements from traditional Salsa music to Salsa Jazz. Talented Latin Dance Instructors,(formerly Tracy Hurtt) andwill be on hand to teach attendees who wish to learn Salsa and Kizomba dancing.

In addition to live music and dancing, attendees will be able to purchase and enjoy tasty eats from The Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary and the Gato Tacos food truck, award-winning wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, beer from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and sweet treats from the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop.

We hope you’ll join us for a wonderful evening of Salsa music, dancing and fun – not to mention a spectacular Wharf sunset! Then look for other exciting concerts around Town from the Leonardtown Square to the Port of Leonardtown Winery from April ‘til October 2023 and be sure to join us for a fabulous summer of music in Leonardtown!

For a complete list of music in Leonardtown visit: visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtownmusicfest.

Other concerts around Leonardtown, including the Leonardtown Square and Port of Leonardtown Winery, are presented by the Leonardtown Arts & Entertainment District, Marrick Homes, Quality Built Homes, the County Times, The Rex Restaurant & Bar, the Port of Leonardtown Winery and other valued sponsors. To view a full list of sponsors for the Leonardtown Summer Music Festival go to: visitleonardtownmd.com/leonardtownmusicfest.

