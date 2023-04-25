Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30, 2023

Did you know that every year in the U.S., nearly 7 million animals go into animal shelters? National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day is celebrated annually on April 30th to raise awareness of these pets in need of adoption.

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center encourages community members to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day! Suggested ways to celebrate include:

Watch this video on adopting from the Animal Adoption & Resources Center.

on adopting from the Animal Adoption & Resources Center. Share the video on social media using #AdoptAShelterPetDay

Visit an animal shelter, learn about the needs of adopted pets, and consider adopting.

Spay and neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets in the population.

Share pictures of your adopted pet on social media using #AdoptAShelterPetDay

If you adopted from the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center, we would love for you to tag us in your post!

Check out the shelter’s donation needs list and donate if you can.

Volunteer your time at a local shelter or animal welfare organization.

The shelter is open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from noon – 6 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, no appointment necessary.

The Animal Adoption & Resource Center takes in and oversees adoptions for a variety of animals, including dogs, cats, reptiles, small mammals, birds, and more.

Residents can learn more about the Center, view animals available for adoption, and watch the live kitty cam online at: stmaryscountymd.gov/animalshelter; or follow the Center on Facebook at: facebook.com/smcanimalservices. For additional information, call the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption & Resources Center at (301) 475-8018.