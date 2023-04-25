One Flown Out After Another Collision at Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road

On Friday, April 21, 2023, at approximately 7:53 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision.

Witnesses reported the passenger of the sedan fled on foot prior to the arrival of first responders. The operator was found suffering from serious upper-body injuries and firefighters requested a helicopter for his injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood and transported the adult male victim to an area trauma center.

No other injuries were reported.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

