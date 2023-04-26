Kids Can Join Local Artist for a Variety of Art Classes During Summer at St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids

Young artists are invited to join art instructor, Ms. Ellen Duke Wilson, this summer to explore fine arts through St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids classes.

Young artists will expand their understanding of art and history while learning to sketch, paint, and sculpt. Students will also reflect on how making art can impact society in positives way for future generations.

“We are so grateful to have the very talented Elle Duke Wilson back for a fourth year to teach these popular classes,” says Christina Barbour, Site Manager at St. Clement’s Island Museum. “The children have loved coming to each class here at the museum and learning something new in a fun, creative way.”



At the end of each session, all participants create an individualized work of art to share with their family and community. These classes are geared towards children ages 7 to 17.All materials are provided; however, participants are asked to bring a light snack. Parents are encouraged to sign up soon as slots fill up quickly.

The 2023 class schedule is as follows: June 20 – 22; July 11 – 13; July 25 – 27; and August 8 – 10.

For more information regarding St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids, or to sign up your child, please call Christina Barbour at (301) 769-4723. For more information on this or other events, visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.