Hardee’s Employee Arrested After Stabbing Co-worker with Large Knife

On April 21, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers responded for a report of a stabbing that just occurred at the Hardee’s, 718 Nursery Road in Linthicum.

Officers learned that an employee became upset with a co-worker and stabbed them in the back with a large knife.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported to an area hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified as Micha Jaala Kennedy, age 23 of Randallstown, Maryland, was arrested and charged accordingly.