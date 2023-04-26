Police Seeking Identity of Suspects Who Grabbed Gaming Chips From MGM National Harbor

Prince George’s County Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals who took gaming chips at the MGM National Harbor.

On April 22, 2023, at approximately 1:40 pm, the PGPD’s National Harbor Unit was notified of a theft that occurred at the MGM National Harbor in the 100 block of MGM National Avenue in Oxon Hill.

The investigation revealed the pictured suspects entered the casino, grabbed the gaming chips, and then fled.

If anyone has information on their identity, they are urged to call 301-749-5064.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 23-0023837. A cash reward is available.

