Police Identify and Arrest Man Wanted for Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old in February 2023

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a man for a fatal shooting in February. The suspect is 27-year-old Charles Edwards of Hyattsville. He’s charged with murdering 17-year-old Daiwo Flomo of Riverdale.

On February 11, 2023, at approximately 12:40 am, officers responded to the 7200 block of Parkwood Street in the town of Landover Hills.

Officers located the victim inside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting occurred at the intersection of Fairwood Road and Parkwood Street just outside the town of Landover Hills.

Following the shooting, the victim, who was driving a car, drove to the 7200 block of Parkwood Street where he crashed.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect followed the victim’s vehicle in order to confront the occupants who had just approached the suspect as he sat in his car.

While following the victim’s car, the suspect opened fire, striking and killing the victim. The suspect and victim were not known to each other.

Edwards is charged with first degree murder and additional charges. He is in custody at the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0008579.

