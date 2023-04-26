Replica Firearm and Suspected Cannabis Recovered from North Point High School Student

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:38 a.m., a school administrator at North Point High School became aware a student was possibly in possession of cannabis in their book bag and notified a school resource officer.

The bag was recovered at which time over 2.5 ounces of suspected cannabis and a replica semi-automatic firearm, which was determined to be a BB gun, was recovered.

The student was arrested on the scene and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds and possession of cannabis.

The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. Smith at 301-609-3282 ext. 0513.