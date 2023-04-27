Charles County Sheriff’s Officer Vernon Karopchinsky Honored with Excellence in Patrol Award

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s most visible component, the Patrol Division, responds to every call that comes in. These officers see the best and the worst of humanity on a daily basis. In an effort to recognize the extraordinary work of our Patrol Officers, CCSO Command Staff have implemented a bi-annual Excellence in Patrol Award for which Patrol Commanders will nominate officers they feel are deserving of this recognition.

On Tuesday, April 25, Sheriff Troy Berry, Captain Andrew Schwab, and Lieutenant Josh Richards had the honor of presenting the Excellence in Patrol Award to Officer Vernon Karopchinsky, #740, with his coworkers and Executive Command Staff present.

Officer Karopchinsky received this award for his outstanding performance in several key incidents:

In September 2022, Officer Karopchinsky’s tenacity and dedication led to the identification and apprehension of a suspect in a child sexual abuse case. In October, he located a suspect vehicle related to a homicide, and he and other officers safely apprehended the homicide suspect. Also in October, Officer Karopchinsky’s exceptional ability to recognize potential criminal activity directly led to the identification and apprehension of another homicide suspect. In December, he recovered a pound of marijuana from a vehicle during a traffic stop. From July through December 2022, Officer Karopchinsky conducted 166 traffic stops resulting in several drug arrests, six DWIs, and many other citations and warnings.

“We are very proud of the work our officers do each and every day, and Officer Karopchinsky represents top notch work of our Patrol Division,” said Sheriff Berry. “Officer Karopchinsky’s exceptional performance absolutely has earned him this recognition.”