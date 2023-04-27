Police Investigating Reported Armed Robbery at Birdies in Hollywood

On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at approximately 10:15 p.m., police responded to the Birdie’s located at 24686 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the reported armed robbery.

The 911 callers reported two male suspects entered the store armed with firearms and stole an unknown amount of cash from the cash register before fleeing the scene.

Police are on scene and actively investigating the incident. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded to the area to assist.

No injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.