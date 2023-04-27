One Injured After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in California

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, at approximately 2:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and MacArthur Boulevard in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped and possibly unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Infinity SUV and a Toyota pickup truck in the roadway with the operator of the SUV trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District VFD extricated the victim in under 10 minutes from their arrival.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult female to an area hospital. The operator of the pickup truck denied transported and reported no injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

