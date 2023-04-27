Police Identify and Charge 19-Year-Old for Murder, Detectives Seeking Information

UPDATE 4/26/2023: Over the last two weeks, homicide detectives worked tirelessly on this investigation. Through investigative means, they identified and charged Dominic Taylor with the murder of Brandon Williams.

Even though charges have been filed, anyone with any information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

The suspect is identified as Dominic Taylor, age 19 of Glen Burnie, MD

4/15/2023: On April 13, 2023, at approximately 12:40 p.m., officers responded for a shooting that just occurred in the 400 block of Glen Mar Road in Glen Burnie.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When AACo Fire personnel arrived, they pronounced the victim deceased.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

Additionally, individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Victim identified as Brandon D’Carlos Williams, 26-year-old of Glen Burnie, Maryland

Suspect description of black male, thin build, last seen wearing all dark clothing.