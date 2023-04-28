Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Recover Loaded Firearm in Vehicle

On April 28, 2023, at 12:19 a.m., patrol officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Stone Avenue in Waldorf for the report of an intrusion alarm at a school.

When officers arrived, they observed a vehicle in the parking lot. Upon making contact with the driver, the odor of cannabis was detected. Further investigation revealed a loaded firearm in the car as well as suspected cannabis.

The driver, Devaughn Marquel McAllister, 28, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm inside a vehicle, possession of a firearm without a serial number, and other related charges. Officers also checked the school but did not find any signs of a burglary.

On April 28, a district court commissioner released McAllister on a $1,500 unsecured bond.

Cpl. Morrison is investigating.

