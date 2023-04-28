Drunk Lusby Woman Arrested for Neglect of Minors and Indecent Exposure

On Friday, April 28, 2023, at approximately 1:25 a.m., police responded to the Buckets Sports Bar located at 12010 Rousby Hall Road in Lusby, for a check the welfare.

The first 911 caller advised a intoxicated female was walking around the outside of the business with a 13-year-old female and 9-year old male with the woman.

Charging documents stated that Deputy Jones previously responded to two separate calls earlier in the night involving the same woman and the two children on Thursday, April 27th at 9:03 p.m., and 10:41 p.m..

In these two incidents officers responded for domestic incidents. The first 911 call was for when the son called 911 stating his mother was drunk and he did not feel safe. The case was handled by the Maryland State Police

The second 911 call came from the father of the children who stated he received a phone call from his son stating his mother, Lisa Cathryn Goldsborough was drunk and torturing him and his sister, with the mother and sister physically fighting.

Investigation found no assault occurred and Goldsborough was advised to let the children go to bed due to them having school the next day. Both incidents occurred in the 12000 block of Susan Lane in Lusby which is located across the street from the Sports bar. It was noted Goldsborough was extremely intoxicated, having slurred speech, glossy and bloodshot eyes and erratic behavior.

Goldsborough admitted she had been drinking and deputies observed multiple empty 99 proof liquor bottles in the residence in plain view.

When deputies arrived at Buckets, they observed Goldsborough and the two children standing outside with one child hysterically crying and visibly upset. Goldsborough was observed stumbling, slurring her speech and had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath. She told deputies she was trying to go home. Deputies explained concern to Goldsborough about the children being out at a bar at such late hours of the night to which Goldsborough replied “not my problem.”

Goldsborough told Deputy Zinn she drove to Buckets and when the deputy pointed at white minivan and asked if she drove here in this, she replied ” yeah I did.” The van was recognized by officers from the previous two incidents in the night.

Deputies began speaking to the children where one handed the officer a phone to talk to their aunt, identified as Goldsborough’s sister. The aunt was overheard asking the deputy what was going on, Goldsborough shouted “I’m drunk, big f##king deal I’m drunk”.

Goldsborough was asked if she would be willing to perform standardized field sobriety testing, to which she agreed to, but once beginning the tests, she became erratic and uncooperative, told the officer “F##k you” and began to walk away.

She was placed into custody for impaired driving due to admitting she drove to the bar.

At this point, employees of Bucket’s then advised Goldsborough was inside the bar flashing people by pulling her shirt up and exposing her breasts.

The children admitted to officers to walking to the bar from the residence on Susan Lane “because we were really scared.” The 13-year-old knew where Goldsborough had gone because she told them she was leaving and saw Goldsborough get into the van and leave. The 9-year-old child admitted called Goldsborough 32 times before she answered her phone.

Deputies remained in with the children until a family member could pick the children up.

Child protective services was contacted and given all information from the three incidents.

Lisa Cathryn Goldsborough age 41 of Lusby was arrested and charged with two counts of Neglect of Minor and one count of Indecent Exposure, and cited with Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, Driving/attempting to drive vehicle while impaired by alcohol, and Driving/attempting to drive vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

She was released the same day on her own recognizance.