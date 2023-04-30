Pickleball Courts Coming to Calvert County Parks and Recreation Facilities

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation has begun work to create additional outdoor pickleball courts at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, Solomons Town Center Park and Hallowing Point Park.

Staff began work adding lines for three pickleball courts on the basketball courts outside the Harriet E. Brown Community Center.

The courts will open to the public for pickleball on Monday, May 1, and will be available for public use Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Availability is subject to change during public school holidays and early dismissal days.

Staff will begin work soon to add lines for three pickleball courts on the basketball courts at Solomons Town Center Park.

The tennis courts at Hallowing Point Park will be resurfaced and the lower two courts will be converted to eight pickleball courts this summer. Closures will be required and will be provided to the public closer to the work being started.