Police Investigating 18-Year-Old Stabbed in Waldorf, Victim Transported to Trauma Center

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the 3000 block of Orangeman Square in Waldorf, for the reported assault in progress.

The 911 caller reported multiple suspects were actively “jumping” a victim, and upon arrival, witnesses reported the suspects fled in a blue Nissan.

Emergency medical personnel were requested to the scene for an 18-year-old male who was suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

Police recovered evidence on the scene along with the weapon used.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area trauma center with unknown severity of injuries.

Deputies are investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they become available.