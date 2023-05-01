Police Investigating Two Related Altercations at La Plata High School

On Friday, April 28, 2023, at 12:10 p.m., two students assaulted another student in a classroom while classes were transitioning.

The assailants fled from the school but were identified.

Shortly after, another fight occurred in the main lobby of the school. The students were separated by school administrators and the school resource officer (SRO).

Investigation showed the second altercation was a result of the first assault. The student in the first case was treated by a school nurse.

The SRO has initiated an investigation and will contact the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges.

The students also face disciplinary sanctions by school administration.

Anyone with information about either of the assaults is asked to contact Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext. 0475.