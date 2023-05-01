Police Arrests Five Teens in Connection with Armed Carjacking and Recover Stolen Firearm

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged five suspects in connection with a recent armed carjacking in Suitland.

The two adult suspects are 18-year-old Qamar Comfort and 18-year-old Iriae Williams. Both are from Washington, DC. A third suspect, a 16-year-old male from Temple Hills, is also charged as an adult. The remaining suspects, a 15-year-old male from Camp Springs and a 14-year-old female from Temple Hills, are charged as juveniles.

On April 27, 2023, at approximately 12:30 pm, members of the PGPD’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement Team observed a recently carjacked car in the 8500 block of Greenbelt Road in Lanham.

The car was stolen in an armed carjacking on April 25, 2023, in the 6100 block of Allentown Road in Suitland. WAVE investigators stopped the car and arrested the five occupants.

A loaded handgun was recovered inside of the carjacked vehicle. The handgun was reported stolen out of Georgia.

Comfort is charged with armed carjacking. Williams is charged with the unauthorized use of a vehicle. The 16-year-old suspect is charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and a firearms offense.

These three suspects were transported to the Department of Corrections. The 15-year-old suspect is also charged with the unauthorize use of a vehicle and a firearms offense. He was committed to a juvenile detention center.

The 14-year-old suspect is charged with the unauthorized use of a vehicle. She was released to her parents.

So far this year, the PGPD has charged 29 adults and 44 juveniles in connection with carjackings.

If anyone has information relevant to this case, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case 23-0024511

