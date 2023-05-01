Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update and Proposed Fiscal 2024 Budget – April 25 and 26, 2023

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Commissioners received a briefing on the state of emergency services in Charles County, from 2017-2022. Director Michelle Lilly and Deputy Director Tony Rose provided an overview of total calls, volunteer versus career response to calls and provision of transports, peak hours analysis, and disparate impacts in different parts of the county as service calls increase. Staff provided examples of how disparities in coverage affect the department’s capacity to respond to increasingly complex and competing calls for service throughout the county.

The Department of Emergency Services presented data on how growing demands are affecting both staff and volunteers. They explained how the increased demands for service have stretched the staff, resources, and assets of the department beyond its capacity to effectively respond to emergencies. Staff reviewed the current budgetary request for more employees and funding, and discussed how these resources would be deployed to deliver more equitable outcomes that meet the needs of all county residents. They also shared projections on additional staffing that will be necessary in the future to provide efficient and effective services as Charles County continues to grow.

Proposed Fiscal 2024 Budget

The Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff reviewed the proposed Fiscal 2024 General Fund budget and provided a recap of the Fiscal 2024-2028 Governmental Capital Improvement Projects. On Wednesday, April 26, County Commissioners also met and conferred with the Town of La Plata and Town of Indian Head on the Fiscal 2024 Tax Differential. For detailed information on the proposed Fiscal 2024 Budget, read the full news release here.

Open Session Briefings

Consultants for the Department of Planning and Growth Management presented the draft Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan, as recommended by the Planning Commission. The Plan will guide future land use decisions in the Bryans Road area by establishing a land use plan that creates four distinct neighborhoods, adds opportunity for senior housing and recreational facilities, preserves rural areas, and protects the culture and history in Bryans Road. They discussed the project's community engagement activities and shared the public's feedback on future growth and redevelopment. They analyzed potential constraints to commercial investment and attraction of retail amenities, and discussed population growth targets and infrastructure that are essential to move forward.

Charles County Public Schools staff presented an update on the Blueprint for Maryland's Future. They discussed each of the pillars embedded in the public education plan and summarized the government funding required to implement each of the initiatives.

Staff from the Department of Public Works and the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism provided a briefing on Keep Charles County Beautiful initiatives. They highlighted efforts to clean up litter along highways, special events to engage volunteers in community cleanups, and additional outreach on litter prevention.

Planning and Growth Management staff presented a summary and analysis of the proposed school allocations for the 2023 cycle. Commissioners approved the proposed allocations, which will serve as a basis for making allocation offers to eligible projects on the waiting list.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell and G.S. Proctor & Associates, Inc., provided a review of legislative bills and the Commissioners’ legislative priorities from the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Session.

Updates included:

An overview of the major legislative issues, including the budget, education, broadband, public safety, economic development, and reforming cannabis policies.

A review of nearly $4 million in bonds and grants that were allocated to Charles County for local projects and nonprofit programs.

Results of local bills submitted by the Charles County Delegation, and summary of other legislation of interest to Charles County Commissioners.

Approval Items



Commissioners also approved:

Recognition

Commissioners recognized all employees who achieved milestones in years of county service in January 23.

Public Hearings

On Tuesday, April 25, County Commissioners held two public hearings. The first public hearing was held to receive comments on Bill 2023-02 Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program. The second public hearing was held to receive comments on the Docket 90 Amendment for the Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Master Plan. Commissioners voted to adopt Bill 2023-02 and kept the record open for an additional 60 days for further public input on the Docket 90 Amendment.

On Wednesday, April 26, County Commissioners held a public hearing on the Fiscal 2024 Constant Yield. County Commissioners also held a public hearing on Fiscal 2024 Operating Budgets, Fiscal 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program, and Proposed Fees, Rates, and Charges. Commissioners closed the public hearing and kept the record open until May 5, 2023.

Next Commissioners Session: May 2 and 3, 2023

On Tuesday, April 18, Director of Fiscal and Administrator Services Jeni Ellin and Chief of Budget Jacob Dyer presented the county’s proposed fiscal 2024 budget of $525,258,100, an increase of 6.2 percent over last year. The proposed budget does not increase the current property tax rate or income tax rate, while making investments in core programs and services.

The General Fund budget includes increased support for public education and public safety; finances county infrastructure improvements; provides for merit and cost-of-living increases; and embeds equity throughout the proposed budget, to ensure improved outcomes for everyone in the community.

General Fund budget highlights include:

$6.08 million increase for Charles County Public Schools, which fully funds the Charles County Board of Education’s request, exceeds maintenance of effort, and provides new funding associated with the Blueprint for Maryland’s future. The total allocation, which also includes funding for the Charles County Public Library and College of Southern Maryland, is $234.94 million, or 44.8 percent, of the General Fund budget.

$12.73 million increase for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, with a total allocation of $120.72 million, or 23 percent of the General Fund budget. Four new positions are being proposed, including two new sworn officers; and funds have been added to pay for the body worn camera program, which will be required by state law beginning July 1, 2025.

$10.15 million increase for County Government operations. The total allocation is $88.88 million, or 16.9 percent, of the General Fund budget. New positions are being proposed to add emergency medical technicians, enhance staffing in recreation services; information technology; planning; public works and economic development, and support recruitment efforts in the human resources department.

A total allocation of $19.13 million, or 3.6 percent, for other government functions including the State’s Attorney’s Office, Health Department, Circuit Court, Election Board, and other local government agencies.

The proposed fiscal year 2024-28 Capital Improvement Program (CIP) budget is $458.75 million. It provides for county infrastructure including schools, county buildings, roads, parks, water and sewer facilities, and stormwater management. A detailed summary of the CIP budget is located here which includes capital funding to support the first school based health center in Charles County at Indian Head Elementary School.

Public comments were received on the proposed constant yield tax rate and the proposed fiscal 2024 budget on Wed, Apr. 26. The record will be kept open until Friday, May 5, to receive comments on the proposed general fund and capital operating budgets and the constant yield tax rate. Commissioners will discuss additions and changes to the budget on May 9, and the Fiscal 2024 Budget is scheduled for final adoption on May 16. More information is available at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov.