State Fire Marshal Investigating Arson at Townhouse in Waldorf

On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at approximately 3:38 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 2751 Hadley Drive in Waldorf, for the reported vacant townhouse on fire.

The 911 caller reported smoke was coming from the vacant townhome and advised something was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two story end of the row townhouse with nothing evident.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found smoke showing from the rear of the structure and shortly after their arrival, firefighters reported finding one victim inside and pulled the subject out of the structure and requested medical personnel.

While inside, firefighters located a door and furniture on fire on the first floor and extinguished the same in under 10 minutes from arrival. Crews performed additional searches on the first and second floor which provided negative results.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested and investigation determined the fire started in the living room and was deemed incendiary.

The owner of the vacant residence is identified as Spark Living Waldorf with the estimated damage being deemed $5,000.00

The townhouse was vacant at the time of the fire.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833

