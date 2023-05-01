State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Arson in Nanjemoy

On April 26, 2023, at approximately 4:35 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of 8750 Bowie Road in Nanjemoy, for the reported vehicle on fire.

4 volunteer firefighters from Najemoy VFD responded and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Investigation identified the owner as Angelina Ciampo with the estimated loss of contents at $6,000.00

The fire was discovered by a passer-by and investigation determined the fire started in the interior of the vehicle and was deemed incendiary.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

