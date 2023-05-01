St. Mary’s County Commissioners to Host Public Forum on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will host a Public Forum on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

Public Forums allow residents to speak directly to the Commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format. Those wishing to speak at the forum will receive up to three minutes to address the Commissioners.

In lieu of in-person attendance, residents may also submit a video of their comments to [email protected]. Video submissions must be three minutes or less in length and be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Anyone wishing to provide more detailed feedback to the CSMC can do so at any time via:

Email to: [email protected]

Mail to: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel .