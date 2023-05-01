John Hanson Middle School Student Tased After Assaulting Officer

On Monday, May 1, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., school administrators at John Hanson Middle School were alerted a student was in possession of suspected cannabis.

The student became aggressive with school employees and the school resource officer (SRO) and refused to follow commands.

As additional officers arrived, the student became violent and struck an officer. The officer utilized his Taser and safely took the student in custody.

In accordance with Agency policy, EMS responded and evaluated the student, who was not injured.

The student was charged with second-degree assault, disruption of school activities and other related charges. The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Anderson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0422.