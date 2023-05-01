Serious Motor Vehicle Crash Involving Two Mechanicsville Teens in Helen Under Investigation

On Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 1:40 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Point Lookout Road and Bellevue Lane in Helen for the report of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle overturned. Offices arrived and located a female passenger unresponsive with suspected serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer, operated by 17-year-old Ethan Beierle of Mechanicsville, was traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road. Due to weather conditions and suspected speeding, the vehicle lost control over a curve, going off the roadway, striking a ditch and turning over. In addition to the driver, there were three passengers inside of the vehicle. Abigail Thorpe, age 18 of Mechanicsville, was unconscious at the scene and was transported to an area shock trauma hospital for incapacitating injuries.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with additional information about the collision is asked to contact Cpl. Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 78005 or email [email protected].