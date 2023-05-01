Maryland State Police Bolster Patrols, DUI Enforcement Efforts for Cinco De Mayo Weekend

Maryland State Police are reminding motorists to drive responsibly ahead of Cinco de Mayo weekend.

In anticipation of an increase in impaired drivers this weekend, beginning with Cinco de Mayo on Friday, all 23 barracks across Maryland will ramp up enforcement efforts to combat impaired, distracted and aggressive driving. Troopers at each barrack, along with members of the State Police SPIDRE (State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort) Team will conduct statewide DUI saturation patrols and high-visibility enforcement, which are designed to create deterrence and change unlawful driving behaviors.

A portion of the costs associated with the increased enforcement efforts will be paid through impaired driving saturation funds provided by the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office. Since its inception in 2013, the SPIDRE DUI Team has recorded more than 4,200 DUI arrests and issued more than 30,000 citations.

Among the planned initiatives:

The Waterloo Barrack will conduct high visibility and saturation patrols along designated hot spots on I-70 and I-95 in Howard County.

The Bel Air Barrack will focus its enforcement efforts along Routes 1, 24, 40, and 155 in Harford County.

The Salisbury Barrack will focus on traffic enforcement along Routes 50 and 13 corridors in Wicomico County.

The Rockville Barrack in Montgomery County will concentrate its efforts on I-495 and surrounding areas.

The Golden Ring Barrack will focus on I-695, including in and around work zones in Baltimore County.

The McHenry Barrack will focus its efforts on I-68 and Route 219 in Garrett County.

The Centreville Barrack will conduct safety enforcement operations for DUI and traffic violations on Routes 301, 20 and 50 on the Eastern Shore.

Impaired driving is a leading cause of motor-vehicle crashes and fatalities in Maryland, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Over the past five years, nearly 800 people have been killed in crashes involving an impaired driver, and such deaths account for about a third of all roadway fatalities in Maryland.

From 2017-2021, an average of 169 lives were lost and 3,000 more people were injured annually because of impaired driving crashes in Maryland. All of these deaths and injuries were preventable.

Are you planning to celebrate Cinco de Mayo?

Designate a sober driver in advance and give that person your car keys.

If you plan on driving, avoid drinking alcohol.

Consider using public transportation, a taxi, or a ride-sharing service if there is no sober driver.

Call the police if you see an impaired driver.

Do not text while driving or drive distracted. Use a hands-free cell phone.

If you are hosting a Cinco de Mayo gathering, you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired driving crash.

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Have contact information for taxis or ride-sharing options available.

Take away the keys from someone who is thinking of driving impaired.