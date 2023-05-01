Charges Pending After Man is Struck by Vehicle in Callaway, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 9:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Weis located at 20995 Point Lookout Road in Callaway, for the motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

911 callers advised the striking vehicle fled the scene with one 911 caller following the vehicle Southbound on Point Lookout Road. The witness stated they lost sight of the vehicle at Great Mills Road and Rt 5.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a male victim laying in the grass near the entrance to the Weis.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby and the victim was flown to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office stated the striking vehicle fled the scene, however, the striking vehicle came back to the scene.

The female operator was placed into custody on the scene pending further investigation and charges are pending at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photo provided by ScanMD.org