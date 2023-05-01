Four Suspects Apprehended Following Dunkirk Bank Robbery, High Speed Chase and Serious Crash

UPDATE 5/1/2023 @ 6:00 P.M.: On Monday, May 1, 2023, around 1:30 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to an armed bank robbery at the M&T Bank located at 10090 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.

Preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect approached the counter and passed the teller a note, then displayed a handgun demanding money.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses observed the suspect enter a brown Kia with no front tag fleeing SB on Rt. 4. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau located a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses at Rt. 4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

Detectives initiated a traffic stop where the suspect vehicle fled through a red light causing several property damage accidents along northbound Rt. 4. A pursuit ensued along Rt. 2 and Rt. 260 in Owings, where the suspect vehicle struck an uninvolved citizen’s vehicle leaving both vehicles disabled ending the pursuit.

Two occupants in the suspect vehicle were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries. Two additional occupants in the suspect vehicle were apprehended and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

The uninvolved citizen was flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective W. Wells at [email protected] or 410-535-2800 ext. 2595.

In accordance with Maryland State Law, The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted, but based on a lack of qualifying factors, declined to handle the investigation. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Additional details will be released as they become available.



On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to the M&T Bank at 10090 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk for a reported robbery.

911 callers reported suspects fled in a newer brown Kia Optima. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with at least six witnesses with one who was able to provide photos of the suspect vehicle which fled.

While searching for the suspect vehicle, Calvert County Communications Center took a 911 call reporting the suspect vehicles information and location.

Deputies located the vehicle a short time later and attempted a felony traffic stop where the suspects then fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers deployed multiple sets up stop sticks in attempts to end the pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspects caused multiple motor vehicle collisions.

Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to evaluate two citizens injured from a collision at Route 4 and Main Street.

The pursuit continued and reached speeds of over 110 mph before the suspects caused a serious motor vehicle collision at Chesapeake Beach Road (Rt. 260) and Route 2.

Firefighters, emergency medical personnel and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene at 1:54 p.m., with officers reporting multiple victims being reportedly trapped.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and flew one citizen to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police placed the female driver and three male suspects in custody, officers advised multiple suspects were suffering various injuries.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.

We will provide updates and additional information as it becomes available.