UPDATE: D.C Man Sentenced to 32 Years for Involvement in Dunkirk Bank Robbery, High Speed Chase and Serious Crash

UPDATE 2/9/2024: On February 8, 2024, Jemel Anthony Brown, 32 of Washington, DC, was sentenced to 32 years of active incarceration to be served at the Department of Corrections for his role in the May 2023 robbery of the M&T Bank in Dunkirk.

The sentence was imposed by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark W. Carmean. This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte.

UPDATE 12/18/2023: On December 15, 2023, Cedric Fonta Moore, of Washington, DC, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit Court to 23 years incarceration, with 9 years active, for his role in the May 2023 robbery of the M&T Bank in Dunkirk. The sentence was imposed by Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

Because robbery is a crime of violence, Moore will have to serve at least half of his sentence before becoming parole eligible.

Two other individuals who participated in the robbery received active sentences of 8 and 15 years, respectively.

On October 23, 2023, Silas Moliek Moore, 37 of Washington, DC, was sentenced to 40 years, with 15 years of active incarceration, for his role in the May 2023, robbery of the M&T Bank in Dunkirk. The sentence was imposed by Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee.

Moore will be on 5 years of supervised probation upon release from prison. Because robbery is a crime of violence, he will have to serve a minimum of 1/2 of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

UPDATE 10/16/2023: On October 13, 2023, Silas M. Moore, 37 of Washington, DC, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Calvert County to Armed Robbery, Use of a Handgun in the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Unlawful Possession of a Regulated Firearm.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at the M&T Bank in Dunkirk on May 1, 2023. An individual, later identified as Moore, entered the bank, produced a note demanding money, and displayed a handgun. He fled with $1,000.

Detectives initiated a pursuit of the getaway car and a high speed chase ensued. The defendant and three alleged accomplices were ultimately arrested and the money and weapon were recovered.

On September 5, 2023, an accomplice, Denise Blacknell, received a sentence of 23 years, with 8 years of active incarceration.



Cedric Fonta Moore, age 39, Silas Moliek Moore, age 37, Jamel Anthony Brown, age 31, and Donise Sarah Blacknell, age, 26, all of Washington D.C., have all been charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During a Felony.

UPDATE 5/2/2023: The citizen that was injured during the pursuit has been released from Shock Trauma and is home recovering with his family.

Donise Sarah Blacknell age 26

Cedric Fonte Moore age 39

Silas Moliek Moore age 37

Jemel Anthony Brown age 31

In Maryland, Blacknell was arrested in 2017 for theft less than $1,000

Brown arrested in February 2010 for Armed Carjacking, Carjacking, Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, and Firearm use/felony/violent crime.

Brown was sentenced on July 22, 2011 by Judge Maureen M. Lamasney where Brown received 20 years for Armed Carjacking with 15 years suspended and 10 years for Carjacking/Intimidate with 5 years suspended.

A bench warrant for Browns arrest was issued in August of 2017 for failure to appear. The warrant was served last month, April 5, 2023.



UPDATE 5/1/2023 @ 6:00 P.M.: On Monday, May 1, 2023, around 1:30 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to an armed bank robbery at the M&T Bank located at 10090 Southern Maryland Blvd. in Dunkirk.

Preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect approached the counter and passed the teller a note, then displayed a handgun demanding money.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses observed the suspect enter a brown Kia with no front tag fleeing SB on Rt. 4. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau located a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses at Rt. 4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

Detectives initiated a traffic stop where the suspect vehicle fled through a red light causing several property damage accidents along northbound Rt. 4. A pursuit ensued along Rt. 2 and Rt. 260 in Owings, where the suspect vehicle struck an uninvolved citizen’s vehicle leaving both vehicles disabled ending the pursuit.

Two occupants in the suspect vehicle were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries. Two additional occupants in the suspect vehicle were apprehended and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

The uninvolved citizen was flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Detective W. Wells at [email protected] or 410-535-2800 ext. 2595.

In accordance with Maryland State Law, The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) was contacted, but based on a lack of qualifying factors, declined to handle the investigation. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

5/1/2023: On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police responded to the M&T Bank at 10090 Southern Maryland Boulevard in Dunkirk for a reported robbery.

911 callers reported suspects fled in a newer brown Kia Optima. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with at least six witnesses with one who was able to provide photos of the suspect vehicle which fled.

While searching for the suspect vehicle, Calvert County Communications Center took a 911 call reporting the suspect vehicles information and location.

Deputies located the vehicle a short time later and attempted a felony traffic stop where the suspects then fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers deployed multiple sets up stop sticks in attempts to end the pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspects caused multiple motor vehicle collisions.

Fire and rescue personnel were dispatched to evaluate two citizens injured from a collision at Route 4 and Main Street.

The pursuit continued and reached speeds of over 110 mph before the suspects caused a serious motor vehicle collision at Chesapeake Beach Road (Rt. 260) and Route 2.

Firefighters, emergency medical personnel and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene at 1:54 p.m., with officers reporting multiple victims being reportedly trapped.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and flew one citizen to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police placed the female driver and three male suspects in custody, officers advised multiple suspects were suffering various injuries.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.

