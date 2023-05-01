North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Regrets to Announce Passing of Matt Weber

Announced on April 30th, 2023. “It is with deep regret that we learn the news of Matt “Mad Dog” Weber’s passing. His contagious smile and wit will continue to live in our hearts.

Please keep the family, friends, brothers and sisters of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers. Your dedicated leadership will ensure that your Department has it from here, Mr. President. Resy Easy.

The North Beach Volunteer Fire Department is deeply saddened to announce the death of President Matt Weber.

President Weber died earlier today after a brief illness.

Details on services will be forthcoming after we receive direction from President Weber’s family. Please keep his family in your thoughts at this difficult time.

Contact Assistant Chief Bill Freesland at 410-474-6543 if you have questions.”

