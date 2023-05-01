Anne Arundel County High School Teacher Charged for Sexually Assaulting Student, Released Same Day As Arrest

On January 26, 2023, the Anne Arundel County Police Department became aware of an alleged sex offense that occurred between a female student at Meade High School and a male teacher.

According to the victim, the suspect touched her “private and intimate areas” over and under her clothing while in the school building.

The victim made a report, and an investigation was immediately launched.

Immediately upon being notified of the allegations, the school system removed the teacher from the school.

On April 26, 2023, detectives applied for and received charges against the suspect.

On May 1, 2023, the suspect was arrested on the open warrant. He was released the same day (May 1, 2023.) on his own recognizance.

Detectives are asking anyone with any additional information on this or other potential cases to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

The teacher was identified as Manuel Navarro-Montero age 43 of Bowie, MD.

He has been charged with the following.

2nd degree assault

Sex offense – 3rd degree

Sex offense – 4th degree person in position of authority

Sex offense – 4th degree sexual contact