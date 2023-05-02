Harold William “Red” Sciarra, 84, of Hollywood, MD passed away on April 19, 2023 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on April 27, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Nicandre F. Sciarra and Julia Mary Rue.

On November 1, 1960 Red enlisted in the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on May 11, 1966. On August 6, 1960, he married his beloved wife, Marie A. Coia Sciarra in Philadelphia, PA. Together they celebrated over 62 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed for over 33 dedicated years as an Electronics Technician at the Naval Air Station until his retirement in 1993. After retiring from the federal government, he was employed by Dyncorp (later CSC) as a Statistical Analyst until retiring again in 2007. He enjoyed riding his BMW motorcycle, sailing, and camping in the Shenandoah Valley He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

Red was a past member of the Civil Wheels Club and BMW Riders of America.

In addition to his beloved wife, Marie, Red is also survived by his children: Harold W. Sciarra, Jr. (Valerie) of Mechanicsville, MD. Denise Burch (Mark) of Hollywood, MD and Christopher Sciarra of Hollywood, MD; siblings: Phillip Sciarra of Coatesville, PA, Julia Sciarra of San Diego, CA, and Annette McHugh (Mike) of Fort Meyers, FL; his grandchildren: Leslie Soto (Danny), Matthew Sciarra, James Sciarra and Jordan Burch; his great grandchildren: Damian Soto and Sabrina Soto; an extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Deacon Ammon Ripple at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Sciarra, James Sciarra, Jordan Burch, Mark Byers, Robert Burch, and Mark Burch.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

