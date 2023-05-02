Ernest “Sonny” Sherman, 78, of North Beach, MD passed away April 21, 2023 from COPD. Sonny was born March 9, 1945, in Washington, DC to Ernest and Una (Davidson) Sherman. He was raised in Riverdale, MD and graduated from Duval High School in 1963. He was one of the first 9-1-1 dispatchers for the Prince George’s County Government and later became a station clerk for the Prince George’s County Police Department. He retired in 2004 after thirty years of service.

Although faced with much adversity throughout his life, including paraplegia, he never let that stop him from living life to the fullest. Sonny loved talking politics to whoever would listen, he loved making jokes about most anything including himself and he was a true animal lover. He enjoyed watching the Washington Capitals, Washington Redskins, and NASCAR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Una (Davidson) Sherman, and his sister and brother-in-law, Jane and David McNeil.

He is survived by his companion of 32 years, Nancy Gagnon and her extensive family, the Grisham family of GA, and “special place in his heart” families, Sandra Markowich and family of MD, Me-Mom Hayes and family of TN, Barbara Callis and family of MD and “special place in his heart” friend, Shaunda Wyatt of TN.

He is also survived by his beloved cats, Sullivan, Molly, and Buster.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the charity of your choice in remembrance of Sonny.