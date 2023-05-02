Harry Louis Granville IV, 83, a longtime resident of Sunderland passed away April 21, 2023. He was born January 20, 1940 in Scranton, PA to Harry Louis III and Jane (Matthews) Granville. Harry was raised in Clarks Summit, PA and graduated from Abington High School where he excelled at football and volleyball. Harry was somewhat of a local legend in Clarks Summit after achieving All-County and All-State recognition on the football field. Following graduation he joined the United States Air Force on December 3, 1958 and was honorably discharged on December 2, 1966. Harry married Carole Bortree in 1967 and they lived in Annapolis until moving to Sunderland where they lived for 20 years. After his discharge from the Air Force, Harry took a part time job with People’s Drug Store as a clerk. He went on to have a long successful career which led to many promotions over the years, eventually retiring as regional supervisor for CVS. Harry was also in charge of all CVS store remodeling. Harry was a volunteer at Calvert Memorial Hospital for many years and in his spare time he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, NASCAR, and spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was also an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals.

Harry was preceded in death by his wife Carole Evans Granville, daughter Cathy Tuel, and sister Joan Bowden. He is survived by his son Ron Granville and his wife Ann of Owings, daughter Jaymi Day of Tunkhannock, PA, 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and brother Tom Granville and his wife Gail of Tryon, NC.