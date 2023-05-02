Sidney Barr James, Jr.,

May 1, 2023

Sidney Barr James, Jr., 67 of Lusby, MD passed away on April 22, 2023 at his residence.  Born October 16, 1955 in Marblehead, MA, he was the son of Sidney Barr James, Sr. and Elizabeth (Robinson) James, and husband of Bernadette M. James.

Family will receive friends for a Memorial Visitation on Friday, April 28, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD  20657.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the March of Dimes or the COPD Foundation.

Services
  • Life Celebration Visitation

Friday, April 28, 2023
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home–Lusby

20 American Lane
Lusby, MD 20657

Interment

  • Private
Contributions

March of Dimes

1550 Crystal Drive
Suite 1300
Arlington, VA 22202

Link:
https://www.marchofdimes.org/

COPD Foundation

3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd.
Miami, FL 33134

Link:
https://www.copdfoundation.org/

