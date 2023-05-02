Minerva King Moreland, 95, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2023, surrounded by family. She was born September 4, 1927 to Ida M. (Randall) and Jerome M. King. She was raised in Friendship and graduated from Southern High School in Lothian. She began working at the U.S. Census Bureau directly out of high school and retired with 36 years of service. She married Charles B. Moreland and they resided and raised their daughter Becky in Friendship. Minerva was an avid, devoted fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Washington “Redskins”. She loved cats, growing orchids, travel, and time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Friendship United Methodist Church, and was a kindhearted, gentle soul who was loved by many.

Minerva was preceded in death by her cherished husband Charles in 2001 after 55 years of marriage, her parents “Jim” and Ida King, brothers Jerome and George King, and brother-in-law Robert King, Sr. She is survived by her daughter Becky LaJoice and grandchildren Matt and Melissa LaJoice, all of Lothian, a brother Bernard King and wife Jo of Friendship, and her sister Evangeline King of Crofton.

Contributions in Minerva’s memory may be made to Friendship United Methodist Church or to the Parkinson’s Foundation.