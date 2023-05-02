Benjamin Francis Cratty Jr (Buster) passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023. Comforted by
loved ones he surrendered his spirit to the Lord and reunited with Elaine, the love of his life for
sixty-six years. Buster was born in Edmonston, MD predeceased by his parents Alice and
Benjamin Cratty Sr., sister Barbara, brothers Joe, Jack and Charles (Buddy). Lovingly
remembered by his children Catherine Verbeten (d. Jeff), Thomas (Martha), Cynthia (Joseph),
Christine (Douglas), Stephen (Lisa Wood), Kenneth (Deanna), Timothy (Janet). Also survived by
eighteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, his sister Betty Pollitte, loving in-laws,
nieces, nephews and long time friends.
Through the love for his craft he worked tirelessly to build a successful and popular contracting
business serving the DC Metro area for decades.
A devoted husband, father and provider Buster found guidance as an obedient servant of the
Lord through his Catholic Faith.
As children we just assume there will be clothes on our backs and food on the table. We didn’t
always see how hard our father of seven worked to make life better until we became adults and
fully understood all that he did. When we did, we were Thankful. Thank you Dad for your
humility, your protection, generosity, summers on the bay, cool cars and unfettered love for your
children and grandchildren.
There is no Buster without Elaine. You are now whole again.
We will carry on your legacy with grace and wisdom every day.
Rest in Peace.
Friday, May 19, 2023
11 AM
Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church
90 Alexander Lane
P.O. Box 560
Solomons, Maryland 20688
Interment
Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens
3270 Broomes Island Road
Port Republic, MD 20676