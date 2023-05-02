Benjamin Francis Cratty Jr (Buster) passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023. Comforted by

loved ones he surrendered his spirit to the Lord and reunited with Elaine, the love of his life for

sixty-six years. Buster was born in Edmonston, MD predeceased by his parents Alice and

Benjamin Cratty Sr., sister Barbara, brothers Joe, Jack and Charles (Buddy). Lovingly

remembered by his children Catherine Verbeten (d. Jeff), Thomas (Martha), Cynthia (Joseph),

Christine (Douglas), Stephen (Lisa Wood), Kenneth (Deanna), Timothy (Janet). Also survived by

eighteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren, his sister Betty Pollitte, loving in-laws,

nieces, nephews and long time friends.

Through the love for his craft he worked tirelessly to build a successful and popular contracting

business serving the DC Metro area for decades.

A devoted husband, father and provider Buster found guidance as an obedient servant of the

Lord through his Catholic Faith.

As children we just assume there will be clothes on our backs and food on the table. We didn’t

always see how hard our father of seven worked to make life better until we became adults and

fully understood all that he did. When we did, we were Thankful. Thank you Dad for your

humility, your protection, generosity, summers on the bay, cool cars and unfettered love for your

children and grandchildren.

There is no Buster without Elaine. You are now whole again.

We will carry on your legacy with grace and wisdom every day.

Rest in Peace.