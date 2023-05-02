Joyce Anne Smith, 85, of Huntingtown passed away April 25, 2023 at her home. She was born February 24, 1938, in New London, CT to Jack Gibson and Ruth (Bigelow) Churchill. Joyce grew up in Hyattsville primarily and later attended Campbell University and University of Maryland, where she graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree. Joyce worked as a system analyst for the Department of Education for many years, retiring in the early 1990’s. She has lived in Huntingtown for the past 35 years. Joyce loved traveling, eating good food, and going to Happy Hour. She also enjoyed needle pointing and dogs, especially Briards.

Joyce is survived by her children Elise Hartman of Mechanicsville and Stewart Smith and his wife Lori of Berkeley Springs, WV, grandchildren Zachary and his wife Deidra Hartman, Kallie Hartman, and Dana and Alaina Smith, great-granddaughter Leighanne Hartman, and sister-in-law Lisa Churchill. She was preceded in death by her brother Jack Churchill.