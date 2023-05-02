Sarah Proctor Recognized for Outstanding Work as a Prosecutor; Recipient of 2023 Honoree for Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Awards

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announces that Chief of the Special Victims Unit, Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor will be recognized as a 2023 honoree for two law enforcement officer of the year awards: first by the St. Mary’s County Triad/SALT Council Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and then by the Optimists Respect for Law banquet honoring Proctor for her outstanding work as a prosecutor.

“These awards are a testament to Sarah’s incredible service to crime victims and our community. Sarah embodies all the qualities and characteristics of a passionate and determined advocate as she tirelessly seeks justice while upholding the law,” said State’s Attorney Sterling.

Proctor joined the Office of the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County in 2020, prosecuting complex cases ranging from special victims to homicides.

In January 2023, Proctor was named Chief of the Special Victims Unit, leading a specialized team dedicated to serving the most vulnerable victims and prosecuting some of the most heinous crimes. Proctor has successfully prosecuted several high-profile cases, including the killing of a six-year-old child and her mother and various sex crimes against multiple children.

In March, the Supreme Court of Maryland, in a case of first impression, affirmed convictions against a substitute teacher for child sexual abuse of a minor, which Proctor artfully prosecuted, expanding the inclusion of what may be considered impermissible conduct, whether the conduct occurred on campus or off campus regarding the sexual exploitation of a child.

“When I think of the people whose lives have benefitted from Sarah’s tenacious and skillful prosecutions, I am deeply appreciative. Prosecuting violent crimes is hard work, and our community deserves excellent efforts like Sarah delivers,” said State’s Attorney Sterling.