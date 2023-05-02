Traffic Notice: Wildewood Parkway Improvements Scheduled May 4th to May 5th, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Work’s (DPW&T) will be making improvements to a portion of Wildewood Parkway, from Maryland Route 4 (MD 4) to Rolling Oak Lane.

Weather permitting, this roadwork will be performed on Thursday, May 4 and Friday, May 5, 2023, between the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and will consist of:

Removal of a large tree that has begun to encroach into the inbound lane of the Parkway

Milling and overlay of the one inbound and two outbound lanes

New pavement markings

Due to the complexity of this project and heavy traffic volume in the area, motorists are advised to access and depart the Wildewood community via Wildwood Blvd, if possible. If you must use the MD 4 intersection, please approach with extreme caution.

At times, inbound traffic will be redirected to use the left turn outbound lane of Wildewood Parkway, so please follow the direction of traffic control personnel. Drivers may experience a brief delay and should remain alert for equipment, work crews, and changing traffic patterns.

Traffic control will be a collaborative effort between the St. Mary’s County Highways Division, Maryland State Highway Administration Department of Transportation, and the St. Mary’s County Sherriff’s Office.

If additional information is needed, please contact DPW&T at (301)-475-4200, ext. 3531.