School Resource Officer Investigating Assault at McDonough High School That Sends Student to Hospital

May 2, 2023

On Monday, May 1, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., six students at McDonough High School assaulted another student at the school; the student was transported to a hospital with an injury that required treatment.

The school resource officer has initiated an investigation and has contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges.

The students involved in the assault face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC Virts at 301-609-3282 ext. 0504

This entry was posted on May 2, 2023 at 4:29 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.