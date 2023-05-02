Annapolis Man Released on Own Recognizance After Being Charged with Impersonating Officer and Indecent Exposure

May 2, 2023

On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded for an intoxicated male outside of the Anne Arundel Medical Center located at 2001 Medical Parkway in Annapolis.

The male was wearing an FBI hat and had a gold-colored badge hanging from his neck and told officers he was an ATF agent.

The male was unable to provide any further information regarding his employment with the ATF or show any law enforcement credentials. Witnesses reported that the male exposed his genitals while urinating near the roadway.

Glenn Anthony Atkins, 64-years-old of Annapolis, Maryland

Atkins was arrested and charged with Impersonating Police Officer, Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct, and Intoxicated Public Disturbance. He was released May 2, 2023, on his own recognizance.

