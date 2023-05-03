Impaired Anne Arundel County Woman Arrested for Impersonating Officer

On Monday, May 1, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m., officers responded for a report of a person asking for illegal drugs from employees at the Shell station located at 103 Mountain Road.

The responding officer located the individual seated in her vehicle, a gray Honda Civic, with the engine running in front of the store, and noticed a white powdery substance and a straw on the center console.

While speaking with the vehicle occupant, the officer observed signs of impairment and asked her to get out of the vehicle to investigate further.

The occupant refused and claimed to be an “undercover detective.”

When the officer inquired further, the woman was unable to provide further information or any credentials.

The occupant refused to obey any of the officer’s commands and struggled as the officer attempted to arrest her. A small amount of suspected cocaine and paraphernalia was recovered from the vehicle.

Crystal Nicole Barnhouse, 32-year-old of Glen Burnie, Maryland was charged or cited with the following.

IMPERSONATE POLICE OFFICER

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

CDS: POSSESS-NOT CANNABIS

INTOXICATED PUBLIC DISTURB

OBSTRUCTING & HINDERING

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL

(DRIVING, ATT.TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY (DRUG(S),DRUG(S)&; ALCO.)) CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY

(DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE) VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CONTROLLED DANGEROUS SUBSTANCE

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT