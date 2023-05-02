MDOT SHA To Begin Patching MD 506 (Sixes Road) between MD 508 (Adelina Road) on May 5, 2023

Beginning Friday, May 5, 2023, Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) crews will be patching and applying slurry seal along MD 506 (Sixes Road) between MD 508 (Adelina Road) and MD 4.

Work will take place during the day between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Patching will be completed first. All work is weather permitting.

Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603