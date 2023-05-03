Hospice of the Chesapeake Caring for Life Gala Raises More Than $550,000!

It was an evening of elegance matched by inspirational moments of generosity when Hospice of the Chesapeake held its Caring for Life Gala on April 22, 2023, in The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland.

The event brought in more than $550,000 that will support the organization’s hospice, supportive and grief care programs and services provided to patients and families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.

Guests enjoyed an evening that included dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions and musical entertainment by The Reagan Years. During the event, guests watched a video featuring Joyce Phillip, Hospice of the Chesapeake Board Member and a longtime friend of the organization. She shared how her grandmother’s death led her to a personal mission to ensure people understand and choose how they experience living with advanced illness and end of life.

The organization is the largest independent nonprofit hospice provider in the state of Maryland. It is grateful for the generous support of its many sponsors, including Diamond Sponsor, The Wilburn Company; Platinum Sponsor, Greenberg Gibbons Commercial; Gold Sponsors, The Jim and Linda Humphrey Foundation; Dr. Paul Davies Family Foundation; The Michael Stanley Foundation; Maryland Oncology Hematology; Nancy Smit and Julien Hecht; Kaiser Permanente and The Geaton & JoAnn DeCesaris Family Foundation; and Silver Sponsors, Constellation Power; #makingadifference Fund; Clifton and Jessie Syms; The Baldwin Corporation; HM2 Buck for Hope Foundation; John and Cathy Belcher; John and Terri Hussman; Michael & Tammy Hofmann in honor of Stephen and Challie Samaras; Mission Escape Rooms | Tap 99; RH Fewster; Tech USA; University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center and University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center.

All photos taken April 22, 2022, Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland, by Alison Harbaugh.

