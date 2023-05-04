28th Annual Southern Maryland Spring Festival is Back in Leonardtown – May 4th to May 7th, 2023

The 28th Annual Southern Maryland Spring Festival will be held on Thursday, May 4th through Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, Maryland.

For over twenty-five years, the Southern Maryland Spring Festival has enjoyed bringing the local community together for a weekend of family fun with carnival rides, entertainment, food, yard sale, crafters and much more!

This fun-filled, family-oriented event is a popular local event for the community and the festival showcases many of our local talents and businesses.

Dates and Hours:

Thursday, May 4th: 5pm to 10pm (Carnival Rides Only)

Friday, May 5th: 5pm to 10pm

Saturday, May 6th: 10am to 10 pm

Sunday, May 7th: 10am to 6pm

Activities and Entertainment:

Carnival Rides

Chainsaw Carver

Tractor Pull

Car Show

Live Entertainment

Artists & Crafters

Indoor Yard Sale

Great Food

Hay Rides

Kid’s Games

Flower Sale

Raffle and Pull Tabs

Midway: Snyder’s Attractions – Snyder’s Attractions is a family owned and operated traveling carnival. Their focus is to attract families and provide clean, safe, affordable entertainment; with an attractive, well maintained carnival midway.

Holly Face Church in Great Mills, Maryland is the proud sponsor of the Southern Maryland Spring Festival.

Indoor Yard Sale – Come shop at our huge indoor yard sale, with two buildings full of treasures. We have thousands of items, including Estate Items, Furniture, Antiques, Toys, Baby/Kid Gear, Jewelry, Sports Gear, Computers, Electronics, and much, much more!

