19-Year-Old St. Leonard Man Charged for Breaking Into Tobacco Shop, Stealing Over $25,000 Worth of Items

On April 17, 2023, at 3:40 a.m., deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to a commercial burglary at the King Smoke Tobacco Shop located at 4955 St. Leonard Road in St. Leonard.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered the front window shattered and various items stolen from the business. During the course of investigation, a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle was obtained.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s residence and recovered evidence linking him to the burglary.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, the suspect, Robert Edward Page, 19 of St. Leonard, was arrested and charged with the following.

Second-Degree Burglary

Theft: $25,000 to Under $100,000.00

Malicious Destruction of Property Value $1000+