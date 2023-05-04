Lexington Park Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution

May 4, 2023
On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant on a Lexington Park man resulting in cocaine distribution charges.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives located Deyonta Terrell Gross, age 29 of Lexington Park, driving a 2021 Hyundai Palisade at a restaurant in California. Gross was detained by police and search of the vehicle produced a digital scale located in the front driver door and a box of sandwich bags located in the center console. A quantity of suspected cocaine was also located on Gross.

Gross was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Production Equipment and CDS Possession: Cocaine. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and released on recognizance on Wednesday and placed on Pre-Trial supervision.


